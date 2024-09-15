Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $10.72 Million Stock Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,032 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $10,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,677,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,333,000 after acquiring an additional 83,769 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,677,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,659,000 after purchasing an additional 31,313 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,263,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,595,000 after purchasing an additional 82,256 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,238,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,937,000 after purchasing an additional 21,540 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 707,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,816,000 after purchasing an additional 297,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRN opened at $31.90 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $37.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average is $29.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $841.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.00 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

