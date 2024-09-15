Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $11.47 Million Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,272 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $11,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Folketrygdfondet boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,756,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,275,000 after purchasing an additional 124,770 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,589,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,857,000 after buying an additional 823,036 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,114,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,121,000 after buying an additional 1,297,536 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 654.6% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,633,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,373,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,697,000 after acquiring an additional 172,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, September 9th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:NVO opened at $137.00 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $86.96 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.03 and its 200-day moving average is $132.94. The firm has a market cap of $614.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.