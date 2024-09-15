Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $12.65 Million Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,034,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,739 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $12,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Western Union by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 841,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 138,915 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,388,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Western Union by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 559,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after buying an additional 109,014 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Western Union by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,252,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,516,000 after buying an additional 65,087 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Western Union by 7,569.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,905,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,405,000 after acquiring an additional 13,724,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Stock Up 0.1 %

WU opened at $11.86 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 123.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

About Western Union

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

