Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,182 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $9,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NHC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in National HealthCare by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,633,000 after acquiring an additional 74,911 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in National HealthCare by 4,448.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 55,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 54,052 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in National HealthCare by 139.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 49,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 28,886 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in National HealthCare by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at National HealthCare

In related news, SVP Brian F. Kidd sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $260,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,327.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National HealthCare Stock Performance

NYSE NHC opened at $124.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.41. National HealthCare Co. has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.23.

National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $300.66 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 7.74%.

National HealthCare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

National HealthCare Profile

(Free Report)

National HealthCare Corporation principally operates long-term health carecenters and home health care programs. Their health care centers provide subacute, skilled and intermediate nursing and rehabilitative care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.