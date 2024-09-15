Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,532 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $12,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $853,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 99.5% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 157,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 78,347 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 29.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 759,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after buying an additional 172,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 61.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 29,302 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BSIG opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.00. The company has a market cap of $924.46 million, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.42. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $26.57.

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 871.33% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

