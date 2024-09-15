Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 278,183 JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 278,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,446,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in JFrog in the second quarter valued at $187,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
JFrog Trading Up 0.3 %
JFrog stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $48.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.89. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -59.55 and a beta of 0.93.
Insider Activity
In related news, CRO Tali Notman sold 10,699 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $302,674.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 536,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,183,639.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,549,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,290,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 10,699 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $302,674.71. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 536,714 shares in the company, valued at $15,183,639.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,040 shares of company stock valued at $6,818,795 in the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on FROG. Oppenheimer cut JFrog from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of JFrog to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on JFrog from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.28.
Get Our Latest Analysis on JFrog
JFrog Company Profile
JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JFrog
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.