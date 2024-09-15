Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $12,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,350,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,665,690.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $196,286,826.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,350,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,665,690.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,140,496 shares of company stock valued at $722,588,749 over the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $114.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

