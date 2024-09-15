Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 43,881 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,881 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $11,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,139,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $44,340,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,205,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,066,000 after purchasing an additional 458,893 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2,723.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 428,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,129,000 after purchasing an additional 413,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,633,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,346,000 after purchasing an additional 388,980 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

LYV stock opened at $98.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 94.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.93. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $107.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Insider Transactions at Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 84.78%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total transaction of $483,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 29,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 566,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,255,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total transaction of $483,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,911.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,000 shares of company stock worth $17,238,181 over the last three months. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Northcoast Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.46.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Live Nation Entertainment

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.