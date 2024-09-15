Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 101,319 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Northwest Natural worth $9,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 173.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 686.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NWN. StockNews.com raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Northwest Natural from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Northwest Natural Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $40.33 on Friday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $41.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.11 and a 200 day moving average of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.53%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.