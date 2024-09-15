Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vistra from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $85.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $107.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.35.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 53.37%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

