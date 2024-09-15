Vistra (NYSE:VST) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.72% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

Vistra stock opened at $85.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 1.08. Vistra has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $107.24.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vistra will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 3.0% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Vistra by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Vistra by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Vistra by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

