Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Mirova US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 715,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,233,000 after acquiring an additional 15,462 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,904,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 447,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,327,000 after buying an additional 29,468 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 338,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,924,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 295,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,616,000 after buying an additional 38,110 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $316,623.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,302.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Watts Water Technologies news, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.93, for a total value of $58,567.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,237.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $316,623.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,302.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WTS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $225.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $217.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $194.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.87 and a 12 month high of $219.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.34%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

