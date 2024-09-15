Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 1,773 Shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.06% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000.

NYSEARCA LGOV opened at $22.68 on Friday. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.31.

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

