Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRSP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $48.94 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $91.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.12 and a 200 day moving average of $58.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $188,798.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,327.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

