Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,269 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Novavax in the second quarter valued at $593,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Novavax by 20.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novavax in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Novavax by 39.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 199,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 56,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Novavax by 500.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $105,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,760 shares in the company, valued at $870,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVAX opened at $13.61 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVAX. Bank of America raised their price objective on Novavax from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Novavax from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

