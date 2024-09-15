Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 1,922 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 322.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,096,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,588,000 after purchasing an additional 52,754,036 shares during the period. Nepc LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,750,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,889,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,034,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,902,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $60.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.61 and a 200 day moving average of $58.56. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $60.79.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
