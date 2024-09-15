Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 1,922 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 322.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,096,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,588,000 after purchasing an additional 52,754,036 shares during the period. Nepc LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,750,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,889,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,034,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,902,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $60.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.61 and a 200 day moving average of $58.56. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $60.79.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.