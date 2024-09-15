Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 326 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 194.2% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,423,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $621,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240,388 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,087,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $646,151,000 after acquiring an additional 132,635 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,797,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $639,967,000 after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $365,933,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,412,000 after acquiring an additional 100,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,087.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $110.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $141.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.76.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $157.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $172.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.96.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

