Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 5,527.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 469,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 461,563 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $57.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.16 and a 200 day moving average of $54.05. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52 week low of $44.36 and a 52 week high of $58.55.

About ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

