Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.4% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DPZ stock opened at $402.52 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.05 and a 1 year high of $542.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $432.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $473.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Baird R W upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $493.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $512.04.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

