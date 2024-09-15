Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HQL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 494,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 209,708 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. RPO LLC now owns 338,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 123,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Abrdn Life Sciences Investors alerts:

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:HQL opened at $15.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.15. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $15.90.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

In other Abrdn Life Sciences Investors news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,812 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.08 per share, for a total transaction of $194,472.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,429,891 shares in the company, valued at $48,292,865.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 15,562 shares of company stock worth $221,400. Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

About Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

(Free Report)

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.