Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

VFH stock opened at $108.00 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.88.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

