Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 945.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 55,808 shares during the period. Lauer Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 124,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 47,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $619,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ILCV opened at $80.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $978.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.76. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $81.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.69.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.