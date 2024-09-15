Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $260,000 Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth about $1,180,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 51,815 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $90,386,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Roku from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

Shares of ROKU opened at $74.69 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 2.06.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $109,012.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,582.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 15,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $109,012.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,602 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,582.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,945 shares of company stock valued at $3,389,805. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

