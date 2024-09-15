Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $275,000 Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,117 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 894.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. StockNews.com lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on eBay from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on eBay from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $63.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.54. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.