Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $300,000 Stock Position in PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,941 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 8.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Get PrimeEnergy Resources alerts:

PrimeEnergy Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PNRG opened at $133.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.94. The firm has a market cap of $233.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.55. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $92.40 and a 52-week high of $138.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PrimeEnergy Resources ( NASDAQ:PNRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.83 million for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 26.67%.

In other news, Director Clint Hurt sold 2,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $267,303.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,546 shares in the company, valued at $17,307,341.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 1,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $222,501.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,060 shares in the company, valued at $35,832,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clint Hurt sold 2,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $267,303.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,307,341.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,739 shares of company stock worth $1,110,974. Corporate insiders own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.