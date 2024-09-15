Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $329,000 Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 119.5% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 44.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $141,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,626,742.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total value of $483,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $141,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,789 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,742.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,238,181 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYV opened at $98.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $107.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 84.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYV. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.46.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

