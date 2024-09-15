Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $252,000 in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $55.82 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $59.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.04 and its 200 day moving average is $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

