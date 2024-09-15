Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $302,000 in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,015,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,353 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 178.6% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 345,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 221,668 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,753,000 after acquiring an additional 162,347 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,177,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,107,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,697,000 after acquiring an additional 111,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRP opened at $48.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average of $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $33.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

