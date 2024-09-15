Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

BLDR opened at $183.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.36 and a 200-day moving average of $171.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.06. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.24 and a 1-year high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

BLDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $193.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.57.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

