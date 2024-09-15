Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 542 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,579,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,205,000 after purchasing an additional 984,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,286,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,020,000 after acquiring an additional 654,460 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Alliant Energy by 14,057.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 577,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,084,000 after acquiring an additional 572,996 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,804,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Alliant Energy by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 919,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,147,000 after acquiring an additional 304,022 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

LNT opened at $59.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.50 and a 200-day moving average of $52.23. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $59.80.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.03 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.