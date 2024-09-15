Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GNRC opened at $140.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.65. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $169.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $666,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,989,640.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Generac from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Generac from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Guggenheim cut Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.71.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Stories

