Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 126 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,851,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344,121 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,719,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,450 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,409,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,914,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,205,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,625,000 after acquiring an additional 29,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $83.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $424,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,862.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PNW stock opened at $90.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $90.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.52.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.69%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

