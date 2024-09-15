Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 12,773 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,773 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 19,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,253,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 54.1% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 19,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 21,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of B. Riley Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

B. Riley Financial Price Performance

RILY opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.55. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $46.06.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RILY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.