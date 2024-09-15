Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 128 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,613 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 3.2% during the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CRH in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in CRH in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,935,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CRH in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in CRH by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 235,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRH. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.70.

CRH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $87.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.50. CRH plc has a one year low of $51.59 and a one year high of $91.02.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.85. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. Equities research analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

