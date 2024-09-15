Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,511 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,205,000 after buying an additional 15,445 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,430,000 after buying an additional 74,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Up 1.8 %

IIPR stock opened at $129.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.34. The company has a current ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 18.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $129.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.35.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.64). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.73% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $79.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on IIPR. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Stories

