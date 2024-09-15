Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 288 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

FPX opened at $105.32 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $75.74 and a 52-week high of $107.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.83 million, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.13.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

