Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 98 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 291.4% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 976,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,307,000 after purchasing an additional 65,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $984,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $277.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.42 and a 12 month high of $291.61.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.