Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,420 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 9,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

BOE stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $11.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average is $10.52.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

