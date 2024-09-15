Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Stock Position Lifted by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,118,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 34.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 327,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 84,800 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 14.8% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 305,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after purchasing an additional 39,445 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1,048.4% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 91,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 83,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $8,855,000. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Stock Up 2.5 %

WERN opened at $37.33 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $760.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.81 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 42.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WERN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

