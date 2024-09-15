West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,898 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.07% of West Fraser Timber worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,413,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,886,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 835,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,236,000 after purchasing an additional 535,708 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,597,000 after purchasing an additional 314,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $15,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.
West Fraser Timber Stock Up 2.5 %
WFG opened at $90.51 on Friday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $91.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.80 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.69.
West Fraser Timber Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently -106.61%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on West Fraser Timber from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on West Fraser Timber from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.60.
Read Our Latest Research Report on WFG
About West Fraser Timber
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than West Fraser Timber
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.