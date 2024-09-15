West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 322.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 1.1 %

WST stock opened at $300.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $305.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.16. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $265.00 and a one year high of $413.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.36 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

