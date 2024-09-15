Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,999 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Weyerhaeuser worth $11,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $753,497,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,571,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271,891 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,141,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,507,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus raised shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.83.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of WY opened at $32.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.