Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $114.49

Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $114.49 and last traded at $114.49, with a volume of 1473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $790.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $6.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $151.12 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 18.16%.

Willis Lease Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 6,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $412,402.23. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 107,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,237,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 6,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $412,402.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 107,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,237,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Keady sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $112,798.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,492.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,343 shares of company stock worth $4,556,534 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLFC. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter worth $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter worth $69,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Lease Finance

(Get Free Report)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.