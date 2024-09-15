Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a drop of 64.5% from the August 15th total of 132,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WTFCP stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $25.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.92.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4297 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

About Wintrust Financial

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wintrust Financial stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:WTFCP Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

