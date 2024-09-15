Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a drop of 64.5% from the August 15th total of 132,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of WTFCP stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $25.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.92.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4297 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
