WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.24

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.24 and last traded at $46.18, with a volume of 1374 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.81.

The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.87 and a 200 day moving average of $43.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTSX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Ndwm LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $3,081,000. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $3,328,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,000.

The WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSX was launched on Aug 2, 2018 and is managed by WisdomTree.

