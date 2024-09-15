XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ:XHG) Short Interest Down 62.8% in August

XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ:XHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decrease of 62.8% from the August 15th total of 79,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
XChange TEC.INC Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ XHG opened at $0.62 on Friday. XChange TEC.INC has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $16.28.
