XTI Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:XTIA) Short Interest Update

XTI Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:XTIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 511,600 shares, a growth of 77.1% from the August 15th total of 288,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XTI Aerospace

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in XTI Aerospace stock. Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in XTI Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:XTIA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,980 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. XTI Aerospace accounts for about 0.1% of Ursa Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ursa Fund Management LLC owned about 0.22% of XTI Aerospace as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XTI Aerospace Price Performance

NASDAQ:XTIA opened at $0.23 on Friday. XTI Aerospace has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35.

XTI Aerospace Company Profile

XTI Aerospace ( NASDAQ:XTIA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter. XTI Aerospace had a negative return on equity of 809.13% and a negative net margin of 982.73%.

XTI Aircraft Company manufactures vertical takeoff airplanes. The company provides TriFan 600, which lifts off vertically. XTI Aircraft Company was formerly known as AVX Aircraft Technologies, Inc and changed its name to XTI Aircraft Company in March 2015. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

