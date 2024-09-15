Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,645 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Yum China were worth $8,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUMC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Yum China by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 846,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,919,000 after buying an additional 75,915 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,199,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,318,000 after acquiring an additional 509,338 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Yum China by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 35,663 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Yum China by 23,769.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,165,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 72,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 50,957 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.34. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $58.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.63.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In related news, CEO Joey Wat purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $129,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,637.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat acquired 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $129,124.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,944 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,637.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Blaine Aiken, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,849.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,400 shares of company stock worth $619,671 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Yum China

Yum China Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.