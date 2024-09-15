Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,129,000. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 93.0% in the first quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,632,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,647,000 after acquiring an additional 786,600 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 238.9% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 864,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,115,000 after acquiring an additional 609,575 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,718,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Zillow Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,846,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,519,000 after purchasing an additional 238,554 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $39,953.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,310.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $39,953.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,310.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $199,381.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,335.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,548 shares of company stock worth $10,221,048. Company insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Z stock opened at $59.74 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $61.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of -86.58 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.74 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

