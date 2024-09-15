Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,592 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 169,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,640,000 after buying an additional 15,552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 499.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 134,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,397,000 after buying an additional 112,237 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 158,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,253,000 after buying an additional 19,144 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,530,000. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.44.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $106.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $133.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

